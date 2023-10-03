Bay County legislators hold meeting in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - State Senator Jay Trumbull and Representative Griff Griffitts held their annual pre-session meeting Monday evening at the Bay County government building.

It was an opportunity for citizens and community representatives to address the delegation ahead of the 2024 legislative session.

Around 30 people spoke to the delegation about a variety of topics. Voicing concerns on current issues and outlining what they would like to see their representatives accomplish in the upcoming year.

Two of the most popular talking points were mental health and property insurance.

“We have to create an environment in the state where insurance companies want to come do business,” Griffitts, R - District 6, said. “Through tort reform, we have given the insurance companies a lot of what they’ve asked for, so it’s now time for them to come to the table and honor what they’ve asked for, we’ve given them.

“We gave them the tools so now let’s put you to work in the state of Florida and start making insurance affordable for the citizens of the state. That’s something that I think the legislature is going to work on day in and day out this next session.”

Griffitts says he and Senator Trumbull, R- District 2, have an open-door policy when it comes to speaking with citizens, but says these meetings are a great way for the community to come together and learn about local issues.

“I think it’s really important for us to sit up there and hear from the people like that,” Griffiths said. “They’re always welcome to come to our office, but I think it’s also important for other people to hear the concerns of the citizens as well, so it’s nice for the general public to sit out there and hear what everybody’s talking about.”

The legislative session starts January 6th. It’s a 60-day session in Tallahassee.

