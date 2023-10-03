Bay County legislators hold meeting in Bay County

Bay County legislators hold meeting in Bay County
Bay County legislators hold meeting in Bay County(wcjb)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - State Senator Jay Trumbull and Representative Griff Griffitts held their annual pre-session meeting Monday evening at the Bay County government building.

It was an opportunity for citizens and community representatives to address the delegation ahead of the 2024 legislative session.

Around 30 people spoke to the delegation about a variety of topics. Voicing concerns on current issues and outlining what they would like to see their representatives accomplish in the upcoming year.

Two of the most popular talking points were mental health and property insurance.

“We have to create an environment in the state where insurance companies want to come do business,” Griffitts, R - District 6, said. “Through tort reform, we have given the insurance companies a lot of what they’ve asked for, so it’s now time for them to come to the table and honor what they’ve asked for, we’ve given them.

“We gave them the tools so now let’s put you to work in the state of Florida and start making insurance affordable for the citizens of the state. That’s something that I think the legislature is going to work on day in and day out this next session.”

Griffitts says he and Senator Trumbull, R- District 2, have an open-door policy when it comes to speaking with citizens, but says these meetings are a great way for the community to come together and learn about local issues.

“I think it’s really important for us to sit up there and hear from the people like that,” Griffiths said. “They’re always welcome to come to our office, but I think it’s also important for other people to hear the concerns of the citizens as well, so it’s nice for the general public to sit out there and hear what everybody’s talking about.”

The legislative session starts January 6th. It’s a 60-day session in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO: Remains of body, believed to be missing Callaway man, found
BCSO: Remains found
Brown allegedly pointed his gun at deputies and was shot.
Suspect in 6-hour standoff with Sheriff’s Deputies in Fountain has died
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Expect fair conditions as we head into our overnights tonight as well as throughout the week.
Saturday Evening Forecast

Latest News

SEACOAST HIGH SCHOOL GROUND BREAK
SEACOAST HIGH SCHOOL GROUND BREAK
MISSING ELDERLY PRECAUTIONS
MISSING ELDERLY PRECAUTIONS
Seacoast Collegiate High School and Northwest Florida State College have had a project in the...
Big project years in the works breaks ground in Walton County
The effects of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history can be felt all the way in Bay...
Programs help those with memory disorders and their caregivers