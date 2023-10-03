Beautiful blue sky and sunshine today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine returning to our skies today. Another pleasant feel awaits you out the door this morning as well.

Temperatures are getting started in the low to mid 60s for most. But some areas across I-10 may want a light jacket to start the day as they’ll briefly slip into the upper 50s from 6 to 7am. It’ll just be a short stint in the 50s, and with abundant sunshine we’ll warm pleasantly. Most will be able to get away without needing any sleeves for the morning commute.

A nice light breeze from the northeast will add to the comfortable start. It’ll also help keep the afternoon warmth under the sunshine tolerable as well. Highs today warm into the upper 80s.

Not much has changed from yesterday’s forecast for the rest of the week...

High pressure is centered across the Northeast and Midatlantic states to our north for much of the week ahead. At the base of the ridge we’ll still maintain quiet conditions and quite a bit of sunshine ahead for the week. Mornings will remain comfortable in the 60s and afternoons will warm into the upper 80s daily with the pattern remaining relatively unchanged until the end of the week.

A cold front arrives in the Southeast toward the end of the week, our first real fall front of the season! Not much rain is expected along the front, however, we’ll notice a bit more cloud cover returning on Friday and a bit more humidity at the end of the work week.

As the cold front passes through Friday night into Saturday, skies will clear back to mostly sunny and temperatures will cool off a bit. Highs on Saturday only reach the low 80s for a bit in the afternoon. Lows on Sunday reach the 50s! And afternoon highs on Sunday stay in the upper 70s!

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with warm afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a pretty standard week of sunshine and upper 80s day in and day out.

