Big project years in the works breaks ground in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seacoast Collegiate High School and Northwest Florida State College have had a project in the works for years, and it is finally coming to fruition.

Monday, there was a groundbreaking on the shared South Walton campus, signifying the beginning of construction to build three new buildings on the campus.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to bring a collaborative partnership between the college and high school and actually deliver associate degrees right here,” Devin Stephenson, president of Northwest Florida State College. “We believe this is going to become not only an educational center, it’s going to become a dual enrollment center for all of Walton County, as well as a community center.”

All Seacoast students are dual enrolled with the college and can graduate with college credits, or even an associate’s degree. Currently, Seacoast students in 9th and 10th grade go to school at the campus, but 11th and 12th graders have to travel to the NWFL State College campus in Niceville to continue their studies.

But by the time the project is complete, expected to be around summer 2025, all the students will stay at the South Walton campus and have more opportunities than ever.

“We’ll be able to triple the number of college graduates with their associates over the next five years just with this program alone,” Seaside School Inc. Executive Director Tom Miller said. “This school with not just be for our students at Seacoast, but any dual-enrolled Walton County student.”

School and state leaders spoke at the groundbreaking event, saying they are excited about the future of the schools and what it means for the community.

“It’s going to provide wonderful education opportunities,” Representative Shane Abbott said. “The biggest part about this is the lives we’re going to change with this facility and those lives, in turn, will change the lives behind them and make this county we serve and the surrounding counties a better place to live.”

A major goal for the school in the future is to continue setting students up for success so they can fuel the workforce.

“This institution and this partnership will stand up programming that will keep people here, fueling the workforce and ultimately creating great economic, workforce, and community development projects, and nothing can help industry recruiting and economic development more than that,” Stephenson said.

With a $30 million price tag on the expansion, representatives with the Seaside School Foundation, a nonprofit that handles fundraising for the Seaside School Inc., said they are excited to have already raised about half of the funds needed. They said there were $9 million dollars devoted to the project in the Florida State budget.

But the community has been backing the project as well. Tom Glavine, a former Seacoast school board member and parent to Seacoast students, was acknowledged at the groundbreaking ceremony for his family’s $1 million donation for the project.

Glavine said he is just happy to help the school and is excited for its future.

“Just to see this come fruition in Walton County it’s just so desperately needed and it’s going to be a great opportunity for so many people, so we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” Glavine said.

