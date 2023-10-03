The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Bay County!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With fall weather, comes fall festivities as the smell of cotton candy fills the air. The Central Panhandle Fair is back at the Bay County Fairgrounds in Panama City for the first time since Hurricane Michael.

The fair kicks off Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 p.m. and the fun runs all week closing down on Saturday, October 7 at 10:00 p.m.

The event features a car show, arts and crafts, live animals, activities, rides, food vendors and much more.

To continue the success of the fair for years to come, anyone wishing to enter the fairgrounds must pass through a security check and no weapons of any kind will be allowed on the private property.

Board of Director Member, Henry Goines, said he is happy to see the community come together once again and to celebrate all the hard work that has gone into bringing it back to Bay County.

See below for a full list of ticket prices by day:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 – Pay One Price Day – EACH admittance is $15.00. Open 6:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4 – Pay One Price Day – Open 6:00 p.m. $15.00 each. Rides open at 6:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 – Open 6:00 p.m. Military admitted free ID Required, each Adult $10.00. Armbands available until closing for $30.00. Senior Day over 55 Free Admission

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 – School Day – Open 4:00 p.m. Al students admitted free, each Adult $10.00. Armbands available until closing for $30.00. (with special ticket- $25.00).

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 – Open 2:00 p.m. $10.00 each admittance. $30.00 Armbands available until closing.

