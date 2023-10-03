“Happy Face” killer admits to “Jane Doe” murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly 30 years ago, a woman’s body was found along Interstate 10 near Crestview.

In 1996, Keith Jesperson, known nationally as the “Happy Face” killer, reportedly told investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office he had killed a “Jane Doe” in 1994, dumping her body near the Holt exit.

He said he believed the woman’s name was “Susan” or “Suzette”.

On Monday, deputies announced that she had been identified as Suzanne Kjellenberg from Wisconsin. They say the victim’s family has been contacted. Investigators say DNA helped with the positive identification.

Kjellenberg is believed to be the sixth victim of Jesperson.

Jesperson reportedly admitted to the murder in 1996, but recently gave new details in a 2023 interview that officials previously did not know.

He told law enforcement he met Suzanne at a truck stop near Tampa in August 1994 while he was working as a long-haul trucker. Jesperson said he traveled to a rest area in the Panhandle and parked next to a security guard while Suzanne was sleeping in his bed.

When Jesperson sat next to her, he said she began screaming. He claims he was not allowed to have unauthorized riders in his truck and was afraid the security guard would hear her. Jesperson says he stopped her from breathing by pushing his fist against her neck, later placing zip ties around her throat.

He says he later disposed of her body, which was found by an inmate work crew.

Authorities are now working to prosecute Jesperson for the murder.

Jesperson is serving seven life sentences in Oregon State Penitentiary for the murders of seven other women across the country when he worked as a trucker.

We’ll continue to update you with more details as they become available.

