From heart transplant survivor to gold medalist

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Glenn “Geronimo” Newman says after he retired from a pro ski career, he suffered a medical emergency and lived to tell the tale.

“I had a heart attack and a stroke and the first responders saved my life,” Newman said. “Took me to Sarasota Memorial which they saved my life there, and then they shipped me up to Tampa General Hospital, where I waited. I was on a bed for about two years where I waited for my new heart.”

After his recovery, he went on to compete and win the gold medal in slalom skiing during the 11th World Transport Games.

Newman says he has a never surrender mindset and that’s why he is able to thrive through adversity.

“It’s pretty neat to ski for your country,” Newman said.

“I upset quit a few Europeans, and they wanted to know where are you from and I said Florida. They go ‘You don’t ski in Florida,’ but anyhow I’m sure they are looking for me to come to Italy and to ski against me again.”

Stay tuned to the ABC7 Sports Desk for any details on if Mr. Glenn “Geronimo” Newman decides to compete in the 12th World Transplant Winter Games in March of 2024.

