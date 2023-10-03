Holmes preparing for Jay, dealing with odd distraction this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is a good road test coming up for coach Kevin Womble and his Blue Devils who will travel west to take on Jay Friday night. Both those teams now 4-1 on the season. The Blue Devils racking up their fourth win this past Friday by beating Vernon at home by a score of 56-20. Holmes with one big play after another in that one here in the first half helping to give them the kind of lead they would not surrender. That now a 4th straight win for the Blue Devils since losing to Marianna in week one. The coach says he’s seen a nice progression by his guys from game to game, and they’re putting in the work to improve week to week.

“Let’s take those two or three things every week and fix them.” coach Womble told me Monday during a Zoom call. “You know we’re not going to fix everything in one week. We’re not going to be perfect. But if we can keep getting better week to week then we put ourselves in a good position, and the guys are really taking that challenge on board. And And have really responded to it, and so that’s really what we’ve been doing. You know again try to fix those one or two things each week that we see on film, that, regardless of the score maybe didn’t go right or maybe didn’t go the way we wanted it to. And it’s just that snowball has kept rolling. They keep working hard and getting after it and we’re continuing to see good results.”

Coach Womble pointing out last week he and his team worked through Homecoming week, something every team has to deal with. This week is another distraction of sorts, something that is somewhat unique to Holmes.

“You know we’ve got rodeo coming up so we’ve got another week of some distractions.” Womble told me. “Where practice schedules get moved around a little bit, locations get moved around. We’re out of school Friday, so just a lot of little areas right there where distraction could creep in. But I think if we maintain focus and do what we’re supposed to do like we did last week I think we’ve got a pretty good shot of going over there and hopefully coming away with a victory.”

The team’s home games and practices are at Memorial Stadium, which will host the rodeo, hence the conflict this week. The game at Jay is set for 7 and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

