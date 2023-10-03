Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nice and night tonight under mostly clear skies with lows near 60 inland and mid 60s at the coast. On Tuesday it will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. The same forecast remains during the work week before a cold front arrives Saturday and ushers in the coolest air of the season. That will drop lows in the 40s/50s with highs only in the 70s Sunday/Monday.

In the tropics Philippe is the only system we are tracking and it poses no threat to the U.S. Sean is the next name on the list.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.