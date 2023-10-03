National Physical Therapy Awareness Month with Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to help the greater Bay and Walton communities understand the benefits of physical therapy than with a beach sunrise session?

In honor of National Physical Therapy Awareness Month, Joy Petty, owner and CEO of Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy explained the importance of knowing what is best for your body through physical therapy. Whether it is recovering from an injury or staying proactive in your physical activity, Petty showed just how important a routine can be for promoting health, overall wellness, preventing falls and injuries and improving mobility.

Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy is a mobile practice where licensed therapists and instructors come to you. Whether it is in your home or on the beautiful beaches, Petty said their mission is to help patients achieve a healthier and active lifestyle.

To keep the celebration going, Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy is offering 20% off new packages to help bring healing and convenience to those in need. Visit the webpage to book today.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO: Remains of body, believed to be missing Callaway man, found
BCSO: Remains found
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Seacoast Collegiate High School and Northwest Florida State College have had a project in the...
Big project years in the works breaks ground in Walton County
Court generic
‘Information Technology Security Event’ impacting First Judicial Circuit Court
Brown allegedly pointed his gun at deputies and was shot.
Suspect in 6-hour standoff with Sheriff’s Deputies in Fountain has died

Latest News

Understanding the benefits of different routines for National Physical Therapy Awareness Month.
Morning Beach Session with Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy
Understanding the benefits of different routines for National Physical Therapy Awareness Month.
Morning Beach Session with Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy
From people to places, check out this blast from the past with Local Historian Bill Hudson.
Time Travel Tuesday
From people to places, check out this blast from the past with Local Historian Bill Hudson.
Time Travel Tuesday
"Smiley Face" killer, Keith Jesperson, pictured here in his mugshot (left) and his 2023...
“Happy Face” killer admits to “Jane Doe” murder