National Physical Therapy Awareness Month with Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to help the greater Bay and Walton communities understand the benefits of physical therapy than with a beach sunrise session?

In honor of National Physical Therapy Awareness Month, Joy Petty, owner and CEO of Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy explained the importance of knowing what is best for your body through physical therapy. Whether it is recovering from an injury or staying proactive in your physical activity, Petty showed just how important a routine can be for promoting health, overall wellness, preventing falls and injuries and improving mobility.

Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy is a mobile practice where licensed therapists and instructors come to you. Whether it is in your home or on the beautiful beaches, Petty said their mission is to help patients achieve a healthier and active lifestyle.

To keep the celebration going, Santa Rosa Beach Physical Therapy is offering 20% off new packages to help bring healing and convenience to those in need. Visit the webpage to book today.

