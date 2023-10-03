October Chapter Chat: ‘The Seven Year Slip’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tues. Oct. 3, anchors Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh unveiled October’s Chapter Chat book. It is ‘The Seven Year Slip’ by Ashley Poston. The book was released June of 2023. September’s book was ‘Tom Lake’ by Ann Patchett.

What is Chapter Chat?

Chapter Chat offers a chance to read a new book every month, discuss them with community members and to make new friends, too! It started in Jan. 2023 in Panama City Beach, and ‘The Seven Year Slip’ is the 10th book the group is reading so far.

When is the next Chapter Chat?

The next Chapter Chat will be held Tues. Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library. It is open to anyone who would like to come. Snacks and refreshments are provided.

Where can I purchase the book or borrow one?

The Panama City Beach Public Library has copies of the book. You can also purchase it at major retailers and online.

What is ‘The Seven Year Slip’ about?

Here is a synopsis from the book: “sometimes, the worst day of your life happens, and you have to figure out how to live after it. So Clementine forms a plan to keep her heart safe: work hard, find someone decent to love, and try to remember to chase the moon. The last one is silly and obviously metaphorical, but her aunt always told her that you needed at least one big dream to keep going.

And for the last year, that plan has gone off without a hitch. Mostly. The love part is hard because she doesn’t want to get too close to anyone—she isn’t sure her heart can take it.And then she finds a strange man standing in the kitchen of her late aunt’s apartment. A man with kind eyes and a Southern drawl and a taste for lemon pies.

The kind of man that, before it all, she would’ve fallen head-over-heels for. And she might again.Except, he exists in the past. Seven years ago, to be exact. And she, quite literally, lives seven years in his future.Her aunt always said the apartment was a pinch in time, a place where moments blended together like watercolors.

And Clementine knows that if she lets her heart fall, she’ll be doomed.After all, love is never a matter of time—but a matter of timing.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.