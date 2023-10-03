Programs help those with memory disorders and their caregivers

The effects of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history can be felt all the way in Bay...
The effects of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history can be felt all the way in Bay County.(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County area law enforcement offers several programs to help caretakers of the elderly and those with memory disorders.

“One of our best ones we have is our scent evidence, basically, you would get one of these kits,” said Mario Lupica, with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Caretakers use these kits to get a scent of the person.

“If a K9 is needed they have a clean scent to track that person if they go away.”

Another service they have is project lifesaver.

“It’s small watch type, it looks like a radar gun that we can help track that beacon type location,” said Lupica.

They say these programs have helped find multiple people.

‘We had a lady that would wander and who had early on set Alzheimer’s and dementia prolific, we have actually had two of our guests visitors that used to find them from another state,’ said Lupica.

While it’s not clear if this is happening more often, losing a member of the community is never easy.

“I don’t know if there is an uptick, but we have had a few that have happened recently here the elderly people have medical that cause concern,” said Capt. Jason Daffin, with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bay County Council on Aging also has programs that helps not only the loved one, but the caregiver as well.

“Facility-based respite center allows caregiver to bring their loved one,” said Andrea Marsh, the Chief Operating Officer with Bay County Council on Aging.

This gives the caregiver peace of mind knowing their family members are in a safe environment, when they can’t be there.

“Keep loved ones at home for longer period of time for in-Definity goal to help those suffering from Alzheimer’s or some memory disorder, but keep independence stay healthy and stay at home,” said Marsh.

Comfort for the patient and the caregiver.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO: Remains of body, believed to be missing Callaway man, found
BCSO: Remains found
Brown allegedly pointed his gun at deputies and was shot.
Suspect in 6-hour standoff with Sheriff’s Deputies in Fountain has died
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Expect fair conditions as we head into our overnights tonight as well as throughout the week.
Saturday Evening Forecast

Latest News

Cooler air is on the way by this weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cooler air is on the way by this weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cancer survivors and supporters walk at Aaron Bessant Park to raise awareness for cancer at the...
Teams needed for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Free class for new, expectant parents