Programs help those with memory disorders and their caregivers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County area law enforcement offers several programs to help caretakers of the elderly and those with memory disorders.

“One of our best ones we have is our scent evidence, basically, you would get one of these kits,” said Mario Lupica, with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Caretakers use these kits to get a scent of the person.

“If a K9 is needed they have a clean scent to track that person if they go away.”

Another service they have is project lifesaver.

“It’s small watch type, it looks like a radar gun that we can help track that beacon type location,” said Lupica.

They say these programs have helped find multiple people.

‘We had a lady that would wander and who had early on set Alzheimer’s and dementia prolific, we have actually had two of our guests visitors that used to find them from another state,’ said Lupica.

While it’s not clear if this is happening more often, losing a member of the community is never easy.

“I don’t know if there is an uptick, but we have had a few that have happened recently here the elderly people have medical that cause concern,” said Capt. Jason Daffin, with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bay County Council on Aging also has programs that helps not only the loved one, but the caregiver as well.

“Facility-based respite center allows caregiver to bring their loved one,” said Andrea Marsh, the Chief Operating Officer with Bay County Council on Aging.

This gives the caregiver peace of mind knowing their family members are in a safe environment, when they can’t be there.

“Keep loved ones at home for longer period of time for in-Definity goal to help those suffering from Alzheimer’s or some memory disorder, but keep independence stay healthy and stay at home,” said Marsh.

Comfort for the patient and the caregiver.

