Rebuild Bay County Hurricane Michael Anniversary event

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -October 10, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael’s landfall in Bay County.

In acknowledgment of this historic event, Rebuild Bay County Inc. is planning a semi-formal dining and entertainment event. It will highlight and celebrate the work that has been accomplished not only for recovery efforts but also work done assisting residents in the county.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, October 7 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Florida State University- Panama City’s campus at the Holley Center.

The evening will have a cocktail hour and sit-down dinner, entertainment, and more.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by contacting Rebuild Bay at 850-215-8702.

For more information watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4 attached to this story.

