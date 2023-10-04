Authorities seek help on 1974 cold case

FDLE reports persons living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information that could help solve this case.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are still investigating a homicide case from almost half a century ago.

Officials say the murder of 24-year-old James Norris is believed to be one of the oldest active homicide cases in the state, and Dixie County’s oldest case.

FDLE reports persons living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Norris may have been known to others as Richard Gunning.

If you have any information about the murder of James Norris, please contact FDLE Tallahassee at 800-342-0820.

