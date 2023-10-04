Central Panhandle Fair has new additions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Central Panhandle Fair is back at home.

“This is the first day since Hurricane Michael that we have had the opportunity to have a fair,” said Director Member, Henry Goines. “So, it’s been five years so we have changed the whole dynamic.”

Fairgoers were more than excited to be there.

“We wanted to be big kids for the day and enjoy ourselves as a first date night,” said Tonya Allen, a fairgoer.

Tuesday was the first night the gates were open.

“5-thousand people coming here, it’s more than just a buzz but people have been waiting for years,” said Goines. “It’s been other places but it’s back in the fairgrounds.”

Back in the fair’s original location but organizers say they have rebuilt it.

“It’s very colorful very exciting we have like 35 rides along with all your fun games and food,” said Goines.

There are tons of vendors where you can win a prize or indulge in typical fair food. In addition, there is fun for everyone with live animals, a car shows and rides.

Another new addition is security measurements.

“People have to go through the scanners,” said Goines. “No weapons firearms no knives we want a safe family fun environment then you get your tickets, and you can come on in.”

What’s the best part of the fair?

“The food, of course. The good times and good memories,” said Daniel Allen.

Tickets are 15 dollars tomorrow. The prices for the rest of the week will be listed here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.