Deerpoint Together Concert

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Deerpoint Together concert is taking place on Friday, October 6th at the First Baptist Church Deerpoint Lake.

The event will be marking the 5th anniversary of Hurricane Michael and celebrating the progress made in the area since the storm.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday there will be food trucks open for you to grab some food. Then at 6 p.m., the concert will begin.

The concert is featuring the Chosen Road, a bluegrass band that recently took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The event is free and open to the public, if you plan on attending make sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

