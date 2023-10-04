Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week - Destin at Bozeman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week, a terrific game at Bozeman’s field between Destin and the Bucks!

Both are undefeated going in, let’s begin with the Sharks. Destin is six and oh in just the second year of varsity football for this program, and pretty incredible feat no doubt about it. And all more impressive given the team had just one win in nine games last season.Coach E.G. Green and the Sharks with wins over Freeport, Baker, North Bay Haven, Rocky Bayou, Lighthouse and Jay.

So why the dramatic improvement from year one to two, well coach Green credits the administration and the new facilities, like a state of the art weight room. And there’s the football side of things.

“As far as X’s and O’s, knowing our kids, knowing what they’re capable of. When you come into a program, or come into a situation where you don’t know, let alone what they can do, you don’t even know the kids’ first names, forget their last names. But now we know the kids, we know their temperament and we can start continuing to build what we do year-in and year-out with the kids with what we know they can do well and try to center around that.”

This season, the Sharks averaging 33 points a game on offense, while giving up just 11 per on defense all very impressive numbers for a second year program, and so much credit goes to coach Green, though he’s quick to deflect that credit.

“It’s a build, a brick by brick process. I enjoy it, I’m a coaches son. It helps, I’ve been a part of a couple of builds when I was at IMG. But it’s really the community and the administration and the kids. I have a great coaching staff, and you know really I’m just on the boat. I’m basically watching it as it grows, it’s all credit to them man. I’m just happy and fortunate and blessed to be a part of it”, said Green.

And now he’ll be a part of this undefeated showdown against the 5-0 Bucks. Coach Griffin and his guys with wins over FAMU, Southewest Georgia Academy, Baker, Wewa and Freeport. They’re averaging 35 points per game, giving up just 8 per. Griffin telling me he’s not surprised his team is playing so well offensively, mainly because of his senior quarterback Peyton Gay.

“I knew that coming off the injury last year that he was going to have a chip and I knew what he was capable of. I don’t know if anyone else did, but I had, I’ve seen it for four years now. I know what that kids capable of doing, he’s a competitor, he’s a winner. I had no doubt in my mind that he was going to come out and play very very well at a high-level. some surprises you know really, chance Jenkins has been a surprise. I really didn’t know exactly what I had there and I’m blown away with with his toughness running the ball. His vision, his skills, catching the ball. On the defensive side of the bar, his toughness, he’s just an outstanding football player”, said Griffin.

And there are other pleasant surprises the coach says. This week along with a much hyped game and opponent, coach Griffin and his guys must deal with the annual distraction of homecoming week.

“I don’t think that there’s a football coach out there who really loves homecoming week. I mean you want the kids to have a great experience, and have the high school experience and homecoming is part of that. But from a football only standpoint, it gets you a little bit out of whack. It kind of gets you out of your routine, get you out of what you’re trying to do, you know you’ve got a lot of things going on. I’ve got a team that you know, if you had to pick one thing that has really kind of hindered us at times, we’ve had a lack of focus at times. And homecoming week is certainly not going to help that so we’re trying to get our guys to maintain focus and that’s a challenge anytime. But certainly during homecoming week it presents a little bit more of a challenge.”

There’s also an interesting historical tie between the team’s head coaches, E.G. Green and Jason Griffin. You see they already have a football relationship dating back to 1991 when Green was Danny Wuerffel’s star receiver at Fort Walton Beach.

Griffin was the starting quarterback for a up and coming Rutherford Rams that eventually won it’s first ever district title in ‘91. The Rams and Vikings met twice that season, in week one, and in the first round of the playoffs. The coaches pick up the story from there.

“I do remember preseason, there was a lot of hype about that Fort Walton beach team. With Danny Wuerffel, and E. G. Green, and all these guys, you heard about all these names. And you really didn’t know much about them other than you know you knew people expected them to be good. And then of course we hadn’t been. So we get out there week one and we gave them a tough football game. They didn’t run through us, and I think we came out of that game feeling like OK, maybe we’re not bad. If we’re able to hold our own against a team of that caliber, it’s unbelievable, they finished two in the nation that year!”, said Griffin.

“And they had a good run, and then we had to play them again in the playoffs. I mean, we barely made it out alive. At that point, they had improved so much. Do you know Panama City guys, kids, they’re tough, they’re tough they are going to fight to tooth and nail. And I remember, for me, I played on the offensive side, they’ll put a lick on you! We were sore after that game!”, recalled Green. But the vikings prevailed and went on to win three more and the 1991 4A state championship!

Those two, current high-flying offenses meet Friday at 7 on Bozeman’s field, and it’s one of several games we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

