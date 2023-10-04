Fatal fire in Fountain home

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire broke out in Fountain that ended in a fatality, according to emergency officials.

On early Tuesday morning, Bay County Emergency Management says a fire broke out around 4 a.m. on 21221 Long Leaf Road.

One person has been confirmed dead.

The blaze is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal.

