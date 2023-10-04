Fatal fire in Fountain home

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire broke out in Fountain that ended in a fatality, according to emergency officials.

On early Tuesday morning, Bay County Emergency Management says a fire broke out around 4 a.m. on 21221 Long Leaf Road.

One person has been confirmed dead.

The blaze is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal.

We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

