Get to know your local law enforcement for National Coffee with a Cop Day

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department celebrated National Coffee with a Cop Day with excellent coffee and great conversation.

People had the opportunity to speak with local law enforcement in a relaxed setting while enjoying their morning cup of coffee at The Press Downtown.

Dedicated to their service, people like Sergeant Becky Thore and Officer Dustin Brown encouraged residents to ask questions about themselves and their work.

So, grab a cup of joe, start with a hello, and thank these brave men and women for protecting our community.

