Hurricane Opal impacted Northwest Florida 28 Years Ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wed. Oct. 4 marked the 28th anniversary that Hurricane Opal made landfall.

Opal made landfall as a category 3 hurricane near Pensacola Beach on Oct. 4, 1995. Maximum sustained winds were around 115 m.p.h. between Destin and Panama City.

A peak wind gust of 144 m.p.h. was recorded at Hurlbert Field in Okaloosa County. Opal caused storm surge up to 10 or 15 feet from Destin to Navarre Beach. Surge was 6-8 feet along the Choctawhatchee Bay.

An F2 tornado in Crestview killed one person. According to the National Weather Service, insured property damage was estimated to cost $2.1 billion.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.