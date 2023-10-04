A little warmer and more humid toward the end of the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies. We’ll have plenty of sunshine returning to our skies once again today. However, it may come with a bit of that haze we saw yesterday from Canadian Wildfire smoke moving all the way down the US East Coast and into our skies on northeast flow. Otherwise, you’ll see a few fair weather clouds puff up in the afternoon with a less than 10% chance a stray shower forms near you.

Temperatures are quite pleasant once again starting off in the mid 60s for most. You should be able to get your day started without needing a light jacket.

We’ll warm fast under the mainly sunny skies this morning. Highs today warm into the upper 80s and it may feel a bit stickier this afternoon as winds shift a little more easterly to draw in a slightly more humid air mass this afternoon.

High pressure is centered across the Northeast and Midatlantic states to our north gradually weakening toward the end of the week. At the base of the ridge we’ll still maintain quiet conditions and quite a bit of sunshine with clouds on the increase toward the end of the week. Mornings will remain comfortable in the 60s and afternoons will warm into the upper 80s daily.

A cold front arrives in the Southeast Friday night into Saturday bringing our first REAL fall air mass of the season! Not much rain is expected along the front outside a stray shower on Friday or Friday night. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Highs on Saturday only reach the low 80s for a bit in the afternoon and you’ll notice a northerly breeze drawing down humidity toward the end of the day and evening. Lows on Sunday reach the 50s! And afternoon highs on Sunday only reach the upper 70s in mostly sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with warm afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has humidity rising and clouds increasing toward the end of the week with a fall front on the way for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.