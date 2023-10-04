Mosley working towards game at Navarre with perhaps more pep in their step this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley football team is preparing for a tough road test at Navarre this week. The Dolphins doing so with a little more pep in their step, you might say. This past Friday night they beat a pretty good Chiles team 21-14 at Chapman Field. Sammy Freitas with three touchdown passes accounting for all the Mosley points, all three of those TD passes going to Jack Massey. That win snapping a two game skid for the Dolphins, a narrow loss at Leon and then a blowout home loss to Wakulla. That the kind of spurt that can leave a team doubting itself, and in speaking with coach Whiddon, well he admits it took a toll on the guys.

“I’d be lying to you if I say it wasn’t tough, the last two weeks.” coach Whiddon told me during a Monday Zoom call. “To lose to Leon the way we did on the last play of the game. And then coming back and playing a really good Wakulla team and starting off 14-zero and letting that one get away from us, you know it was definitely frustrating. Morale was definitely not high. But we had to just keep challenging our guys, focusing on being better. Let’s be better at practice, so hopefully that will show itself on Friday night. And again I thought our guys did a nice job of responding. And I mean everybody was excited to get back on the winning side of things.”

Tthe dolphins now 4-2 on the season overall. Navarre is 3-2, having won three straight after losing its first two games. So the Raiders are feeling some momentum that isn’t likely to lessen much this week., says Whiddon.

”You know we’re going over there, I know it’s going to be their homecoming. They’re going to be fired up and have a big crowd. And Navarre is always a tough place to play. So you know our challenge to our team is we’ve got to get us, you know we’ve got to get us our first road victory. I know we played over at Arnold, at Gavlak. You know that’s still in-county, we play games over there all the time. So this group, this young group of guys we’ve got to play great on the road. We’re trying to check a box and get our first true road victory of the season.”

That game set for 7 over there and is one of several we’ll feature on friday night overtime.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.