Omari Johnson turns in our week 6 Sonic High School Football Play of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week. And for that we take it back to last Thursday, Bay at North Bay Haven. Tornadoes qb Zabeyon Morgan hits Omari Johnson at the Buc’s 21. Omari runs into a couple of defenders, and then breaks free of those defenders. He then drags another tackler to the goal line, reaches across and scores! Refs had to talk about it for a minute, but they eventually called it a touchdown. Bay getting the hard-fought win 31-28, so congrats to Omari Johnson for turning in our Play of the Week!

