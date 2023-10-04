Panama City Beach’s NYE Ball Drop in new leadership hands

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The annual Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be ringing in the new year under different leadership.

The Bay County Tourist Development Council is taking charge of the ball drop.

TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe made the announcement at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Pier Park paid for the event costs in prior years.

Rowe said the competitive retail industry impacted Pier Park’s budget this year. That, in turn, caused its budget to get cut.

TDC officials told NewsChannel 7 they took over the ball drop because of its impact on the community.

”We’re so proud of it, and we’re glad we’re able to step in and to continue that tradition,” Rowe said. “It truly is unique and it’s a wonderful event that shows how dynamic Panama City Beach is as a tourist destination.”

Two different beach ball drops happen at 8 p.m. and midnight.

Rowe said he expects the TDC to spend between $250,000 and $275,000 on the event.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.