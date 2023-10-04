Shelter Spotlight with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Perhaps you’ve shopped for your Halloween costume already and noticed some adorable costumes for pets, too!

If you’re in need of a furry friend, the only thing scary about these pups is how many you will want to take home!

Visit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter for more information on the easy adoption process for these cuties and their other brothers and sisters.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Kevin Owens is facing multiple charges, including DUI.
Man arrested after striking deputy in the face
The case was presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury in Aug. 2023, which returned indictments...
Alabama man arrested in Bay County on sexual abuse charges
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
"Smiley Face" killer, Keith Jesperson, pictured here in his mugshot (left) and his 2023...
Jane Doe identified, Happy Face Killer charged in her murder
Seacoast Collegiate High School and Northwest Florida State College have had a project in the...
Big project years in the works breaks ground in Walton County

Latest News

FILE: Generic fire photo
Fatal fire in Fountain home
FDLE reports persons living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information that...
Authorities seek help on 1974 cold case
Adopt a new pet today!
Shelter Spotlight with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Get to know your local law enforcement!
Get to know your local law enforcement for National Coffee with a Cop Day