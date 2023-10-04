Shelter Spotlight with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Perhaps you’ve shopped for your Halloween costume already and noticed some adorable costumes for pets, too!

If you’re in need of a furry friend, the only thing scary about these pups is how many you will want to take home!

Visit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter for more information on the easy adoption process for these cuties and their other brothers and sisters.

