Stacking and safety: Pancake Breakfast with South Walton Fire Department

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We rarely get the chance to talk to first responders, but the South Walton Fire District is offering you pancakes to do just that.

On Saturday, the agency is hosting its tenth annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

The event kicks off Fire Prevention Week. Firefighters are using it as an opportunity to meet locals and enjoy plenty of family-friendly activities.

It’s five dollars per person, and fire officials say that money goes right back into the community.

“So the money that we raise helps purchase smoke alarms,” Sammy Sanchez, South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal says. “It helps purchase fire prevention materials for the kids when we go to the schools and so that’s really where all that comes from. We’re re-injecting it back into the community.”

The breakfast starts at eight and ends at noon. It’ll be at the South Walton Fire District Station 3, right off Highway 393.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.