Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Grace Parramore

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For Blountstowns’ Ella Grace Parramore, volleyball is the epitome of a team sport and Ella is the epitome of a team player.

{Ella Grace Parramore / 4.0 GPA / PLANS TO STUDY BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE AND ATTEND PA SCHOOL}

“I love team sport and being able to play with my friends and have fun,” Parramore said. “And just working together is a really big part of volleyball and I’ve always loved helping another person out, so volleyball is a really big part of that.”

Ella plays libero for the Tigers. For those who aren’t familiar the libero is a defensive specialist that wears a different color jersey, one Ellie has worn well.

“She has been wearing that jersey since she was a sophomore in school,” Blountstown Head Volleyball Coach Leigh Ann Summers said. ”She came out and just absolutely won it by her tenacity on the court, just the effort that she gives, her attitude is awesome. It’s never been really a question since then. It has been her jersey.”

And it’s that same effort and attitude that allows her to do so well in the classroom. So well, in fact, she’s skipping grades and is still cruising with a 4.0.

“I’ve always been told, you know, you’re a student-athlete but you’re a student first,” Parramore said. “Prioritizing academics is really important because you have more fun whenever you’re at practice and not having to worry about school things.”

“She’s a great student. She works hard in the classroom, she’s taking a lot of college classes,” Coach Summers said. “A lot of people don’t know she skipped a grade, she should be an 11th grader but she skipped her entire 8th grade year. What you see on the court is what you see in the classroom too. She works hard, she never gives up, she plays hard too.”

At the next level, Ella plans to study biomedical science, hoping to make it to PA school while balling out on the court.

“Volleyball’s been a part of my life since I was little so I really just want to keep going and finish it out,” Parramore said. “It keeps me grounded, it keeps me out of things, and I just love volleyball.”

“I think she will be absolutely successful at the next level.” Summers said.

There’s no reason to doubt that, she’s done nothing but succeed at this level, there’s just one more little thing she’s hoping to accomplish.

“I just want to bring something back to our community. We’ve been trying to do that for the past 4 years and we haven’t done it yet. I just want to give back to our community, they’ve done so much for us and it would mean a lot to bring back a state championship for them.”

