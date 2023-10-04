Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the low to mid 60s. On Wednesday expect more hazy sunshine thanks to the smoke from the Canadian Wildfires. It will again be warm and slightly more humid with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. The warm weather continues through Friday before a cold front brings a cooler weather this weekend. Highs will drop into the 70s for Sunday/Monday with lows in the 40s/50s.

In the tropics Philippe will move north toward Bermuda and maybe Maine/Canadian Maritime Provinces. It poses no threat to us. Meanwhile moisture from a system in the eastern Pacific could find its way into the Gulf later next week and lead to an area of interest. It is far to early to worry about it. For now we just need to be aware and follow it.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

