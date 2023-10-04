Two Bay District schools remain closed five years after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For five years, Everitt Middle School and Springfield Elementary are still closed.

“Bay District Schools, as well as the entire community, was devastated so what has occurred over the years is consolation of schools as we are rebuilding schools,” said Mark McQueen, Superintendent of Bay District Schools.

The two schools in the district are shuttered, in addition, students who originally went to these schools are locked out meaning they had to be relocated to other schools.

“Every student was accounted for. Some went to Parker, Cedar Grove, Rosenwald, Rutherford, Deer Point, Highland Park,” McQueen said.

There is still planning to be done for these schools.

“We are still looking and evaluating, how do we move forward what are the demand requirements for across the entirety of Bay County so we can open and place schools where they need to be,” said McQueen.

So what are the plans?

“It is undetermined at this point whether the schools will remain closed or will open there are a lot of factors that need to be determined,” said McQueen.

Factors such as cost and how many students will attend the school.

“We had 1000 new students this year over last year so that shows the growth that is taking place from the bay district school perspective we have to anticipate growth,” said McQueen.

However, it’s specific areas that are seeing more people.

“What we are looking at is a strategy: ‘What is the right place for all our schools to be at?’” said McQueen.

The future is still unknown.

