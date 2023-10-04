Wear It Wednesday featuring Accessories on the Boardwalk

Western style clothing is trendy right now.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Oct. 4 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday,’ Angela Miller with Accessories on the Boardwalk stopped by the studio.

She talked about how earrings, hats and more can help accessorize a casual outfit. She said Western inspired clothing is trendy right now, too. Accessories on the Boardwalk is also selling Halloween and sports shirts, too.

Accessories on the Boardwalk is located at Pier Park in Panama City Beach.

