Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid 60s and hazy skies. On Thursday it will be a touch more humid and quite warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Winds will be E/NE at 5-10 mph. The humidity will increase more on Friday with a small chance of a couple showers. A cold front will bring the coolest air of the season on Saturday into Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s w/highs Sunday in the 70s. Sunday AM lows will be in the 50s with 40s (inland) and 50s (coast) Monday. A gradual warm up will occur as we move through next week.

Philippe will need to be watched as it approaches Bermuda and eventually New England/Canadian Maritime Provinces later this week/this weekend. Elsewhere the tropics are quiet.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.