3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say; Suspect dead

Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video...
Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the suspect was killed. The officers were taken to an area hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Stanford said officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 7 p.m. A 12-year-old boy said his father had shot his uncle following a dispute about a video game, FOX 29 reported.

The boy and the uncle called police.

Stanford said when police arrived the father opened fire. The man was killed when officers returned fire, he said.

The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said on on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “deeply saddened and very angry to learn of the shooting of three Philadelphia Police Officers in Northeast Philadelphia.”

