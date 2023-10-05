Alf Coleman Road construction project begins in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A construction project that has been in the works for some time now has officially begun.

“The city has had this project on the books for a few years to raise the roads, a [solution] in that area,” said Scott Passmore, Assistant Program Manager with the Corradino Group.

The area Passmore is referring to is Alf Coleman Road in Panama City Beach.

The road has long had an issue whenever bad weather rolls through.

“Alf Coleman has had a problem for a number of years where when very low-level storm events the road floods and becomes difficult to pass through,” Passmore said.

Crews are now working to elevate Alf Coleman Road just over a foot to help alleviate the problem. The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is leading the project. Officials have chosen the end of the busy tourist season to go ahead and start. They hope that raising the road will prevent flooding, meaning fewer detours and fewer people driving through standing water.

Officials are also taking advantage of the construction time to make other improvements to Alf Coleman.

“We’ll be constructing sidewalks on both sides of the road, between Back Beach Road and Middle Beach Road, or between Hutchinson Blvd and US-98,” said Passmore.

When drivers pass through the area during the scheduled construction, it’s important to pay attention.

“We appreciate y’all slowing down in work zones, allowing our workers to get home safely at the end of the day. In several years hopefully we will see the benefits of all of this ongoing road construction,” Passmore said.

Officials say that Alf Coleman will be completely closed to drivers for 120 days so that crews can work the entire time. After that initial 120 day period, select lanes of Alf Coleman will be open so that traffic can pass through.

The entire project is scheduled to be finished by the end of the summer in 2024.

