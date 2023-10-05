Annual Buddy Walk taking place on Saturday

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -) -The Annual Gulf Coast Buddy Walk will be taking place in Panama City on October 7th. Registration for the walk will start at 8:30 a.m.

This is the second year the walk will be taking place since Hurricane Michael.

The event will be held at Tommy Oliver Stadium and the Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast encourages everyone to come.

If you would like to sign up as a participant or volunteer click here for more information.

