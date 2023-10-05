Falling Into Fun: ‘Fashion Remodeled’ event happening Saturday

The inaugural 'Fall Remodeled' event is scheduled for Sat. Oct. 7 in Panama City.
The inaugural 'Fall Remodeled' event is scheduled for Sat. Oct. 7 in Panama City.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early Education and Care, Inc. is holding an ‘Fashion Remodeled’ event Sat. Oct. 7 at the United Way building in Panama City, which is located at 602 Harrison Ave.

It will be held from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. It’s free to get in. All proceeds benefit Head Start’s summer program.

Cash and credit cards are accepted for clothing purchases. There will be clothing for men, women, infants and teens for sale, along with accessories and shoes.

More information on Early Education and Care, Inc.:

“Early Education and Care, Inc. is a non-profit entity that has the Head Start and Early Head Start federal grant. The Head Start and Early Head Start Programs serve expectant parents and families with children from birth to 5 years old from diverse cultural backgrounds and who speak different languages. Both of these programs are aimed at preparing young disadvantaged children intellectually, socially and emotionally.”

