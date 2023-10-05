Filmmakers need help finishing movie on Panhandle’s unique environment

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The panhandle has so much more to offer beyond its beautiful beaches. Past the turquoise water and the soft crystal sand lays a special world in the trees and bushes, one unlike anywhere else on the planet.

To open people’s eyes to that world and its importance, the Paper Bear project was born.

“A lot of people don’t realize the panhandle is a biological hotspot,” Arix Zalace, co-founder and president of the Paper Bear, said. “The Paper Bear Project started as a, it was really more of a documentary film. What we realized very quickly was we had something much bigger than that.”

What started as a documentary years ago has grown into a movement. It is now going to be a soon-to-be-released feature film, and in the past year, the Paper Bear nonprofit was founded to fuel and fund the project and the team’s ultimate goals of discovery, education, and environmental protection.

“We really see ourselves as- I don’t want to say the tip of the spear, but really that education force that lets people know what we have and why it’s important. Not just to our community but the global community as well.” “The main reason people come here is the biodiversity, whether they realize that or not. Our beaches exist because of the biodiversity north of the bay, period.”

The footage for the film was reportedly shot all over the Panhandle, but Zalace said roughly 70% of it was filmed in Walton County. That’s why, for the final stretch of funding for the film, the team have asked the Walton County Tourism Department and the Walton County Commissioners for assistance using bed tax tourism funds.

County commissioners still have yet to vote on if the county will help provide funding to the project or not.

But the Paper Bear team is still determined to get the film finished and out because education and awareness are essential.

“I think the best way to put it is it’s hard to protect what you don’t love, and it’s hard to love what you don’t know. So the more you know what you have and what you live in, the more you start to love it and the more you start to love it, the more you want to protect it,” Zalace said.

The Paper Bear feature film is set to come out in June 2024. To learn more about how you can help, or learn more, click here.

