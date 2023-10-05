Former Holmes and Tide football player has died in Bonifay at age 42

Former Holmes and Alabama running Ray Hudson has passed away
Former Holmes and Alabama running Ray Hudson has passed away(University of Alabama Athletics)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Some folks around Bonifay and those a part of the extended Holmes High School family have heavy hearts this week. That in the wake of the passing of Ray Hudson, a former Holmes High School standout football player. Hudson was found dead in his family home in Bonifay Tuesday afternoon, so far no cause of death has been released.

After starring on the field for the Blue Devils, Hudson moved on to the University of Alabama as a scholarship running back. Between 2001 and 2004, he rushed for over 16-hundred yards with 7 touchdowns, along with 333 yards and three more TD’s receiving. He was the starter in ‘04 and was leading the SEC in rushing before a leg injury ended that season.

Beyond the stats, Ray’s head coach at Holmes Tom Wheeler told me Wednesday Ray “was a special person, a great football player who led by energy and example.” Wheeler says Ray “had a huge heart, and was a sweet kid, if you can call a football player sweet. And he never showed anyone any malice.” Coach Wheeler telling me he’s still in shock after hearing the news. Ray Hudson was just 42.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Kevin Owens is facing multiple charges, including DUI.
Man arrested after striking deputy in the face
She was reportedly just about to celebrate her 19th birthday.
Fatal fire in Fountain home
The case was presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury in Aug. 2023, which returned indictments...
Alabama man arrested in Bay County on sexual abuse charges
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
fair
Central Panhandle Fair has new additions

Latest News

Diego's Burrito Factory Game of the Week
Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week - Destin at Bozeman
Dolphins working through first week of spring
Mosley working towards game at Navarre with perhaps more pep in their step this week
Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Grace Parramore
Play of the Week
Omari Johnson turns in our week 6 Sonic High School Football Play of the Week