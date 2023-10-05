Fountain woman dies in house fire

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An 18-year-old woman is dead after her home caught fire in Fountain early Tuesday morning.

“As of now, there doesn’t appear to be any signs of foul play, but we’re still continuing to investigate it,” Capt. Jason Daffin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

He also said a person knocked on the door to let the homeowners inside know their home was on fire.

“The fire was already pretty much out of control by the time the homeowners were woken up to try to get them out of the house,” Daffin said. “There was a total of four people in the house. One was an 18-year-old female who was unable to get out of the house and she succumbed to the fire.”

BCSO officials haven’t released the name of the person who died. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“[It] looks like it’s a tragedy, but we still work these until we have every answer for the family that lost a loved one,” Daffin said. “We know there’s still other people to be interviewed.”

State Fire Marshal and Medical Examiner officials are also conducting their own investigations. We’ll keep you updated as they release more details.

