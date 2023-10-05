Fountain woman dies in house fire

FATAL FOUNTAIN FIRE
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An 18-year-old woman is dead after her home caught fire in Fountain early Tuesday morning.

“As of now, there doesn’t appear to be any signs of foul play, but we’re still continuing to investigate it,” Capt. Jason Daffin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

He also said a person knocked on the door to let the homeowners inside know their home was on fire.

“The fire was already pretty much out of control by the time the homeowners were woken up to try to get them out of the house,” Daffin said. “There was a total of four people in the house. One was an 18-year-old female who was unable to get out of the house and she succumbed to the fire.”

BCSO officials haven’t released the name of the person who died. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“[It] looks like it’s a tragedy, but we still work these until we have every answer for the family that lost a loved one,” Daffin said. “We know there’s still other people to be interviewed.”

State Fire Marshal and Medical Examiner officials are also conducting their own investigations. We’ll keep you updated as they release more details.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Kevin Owens is facing multiple charges, including DUI.
Man arrested after striking deputy in the face
She was reportedly just about to celebrate her 19th birthday.
Fatal fire in Fountain home
The case was presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury in Aug. 2023, which returned indictments...
Alabama man arrested in Bay County on sexual abuse charges
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
fair
Central Panhandle Fair has new additions

Latest News

FATAL FOUNTAIN FIRE
FATAL FOUNTAIN FIRE
THE PAPER BEAR PROJECT PREVIEW
Filmmakers need help finishing movie on Panhandle’s unique environment
Select lanes of Alf Coleman Road will reopen in 120 days.
Alf Coleman Road construction project begins in PCB
Chris Smith spoke to Malone School 5th graders on Wednesday.
Kidcam Visits Malone School