Gotta paint ‘em all: Pokémon creates a new exhibit at the Van Gogh Museum

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pokémon is partnering with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to teach kids about the works of one of the most famous Dutch artists.

A number of Pokémon-themed exhibits will run at the museum as part of the museum’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

A museum spokeswoman said the collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent Van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way.

One activity teaches visitors how to draw Pikachu, the yellow character that is one of the most recognizable faces of the Pokémon brand.

Another activity lays out the connection between Van Gogh and Japanese art and culture which had a profound impact on his art and world view.

The collaboration starts Thursday and runs until Jan. 7.

A regular ticket to the museum is required for entry.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Kevin Owens is facing multiple charges, including DUI.
Man arrested after striking deputy in the face
She was reportedly just about to celebrate her 19th birthday.
Fatal fire in Fountain home
The case was presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury in Aug. 2023, which returned indictments...
Alabama man arrested in Bay County on sexual abuse charges
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
fair
Central Panhandle Fair has new additions

Latest News

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit by gunfire
Authorities said Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson died in a crash Wednesday.
California motorcycle officer, survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting, killed in LA area highway crash
Chris Smith spoke to Malone School 5th graders on Wednesday.
Kidcam Visits Malone School
Chris Smith spoke to 5th graders on Wednesday.
Malone School - 6pm
The breakfast starts at eight and ends at noon.
Stacking and safety: Pancake Breakfast with South Walton Fire Department