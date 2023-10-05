A mild finish to the work week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a fairly quiet start on satellite and radar. We have some upper-level clouds pushing in from the west this morning. Eventually today they’ll overtake our skies producing filtered sunshine by the day’s end.

Otherwise, it’s a pleasantly mild start with temperatures this morning in the upper 60s for most. You’ll be able to get out the door without a light jacket this morning.

We’ll warm fast under the mainly sunny skies this morning. Highs today warm into the upper 80s and it’ll feel a bit stickier this afternoon as east winds shift to the south to draw in a slightly more humid air mass this afternoon.

High pressure is centered across the Northeast and Midatlantic states to our north gradually weakening today and tomorrow. Upper clouds go on the increase today and tomorrow from the west off an approaching cold front. Two cold fronts are on the way for the weekend.

The first cold front passes through the Panhandle Friday night into Saturday. Not much rain is expected along the front outside a stray shower on Friday or Friday night. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The first front will largely lower our humidity and only bring down temperatures slightly into Saturday. Highs on Saturday only reach the low 80s for a bit in the afternoon and you’ll notice a northerly breeze drawing down humidity toward the end of the day and evening.

The second front moves through Saturday night and we’ll see this front really drop temperatures into Sunday. Lows by Sunday morning reach the 50s! And afternoon highs on Sunday only reach the mid 70s in mostly sunny skies.

We’ll see this fall air mass stick around into early next week with a gradual warming back to the more seasonal low 80s by midweek.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies in the morning with upper level clouds creating filtered sunshine into the afternoon. Highs warm into the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast partly sunny skies for tomorrow with a fall front on the way for the weekend.

