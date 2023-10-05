The Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo in Bonifay kicks off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the best professional rodeos in Northwest Florida is back again in Bonifay!

Celebrating 79 years, the legacy of the Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo and Parades continues today. Described as “The One of the Grass,” the Bonifay Kiwanis Club comes together each year with countless volunteers to put on the lively event filled with the best of PRCA rodeo action, along with mutton bustin’, calf scrambling, rodeo parading, and much more.

Professional PRCA Announcer Andy Seiler makes his debut at NWFCR. From traveling all over the country, to announcing the 2020 National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, TX, Seiler explained his role as rodeo announcer is to provide a fun and engaging experience while informing the crowd on the various competitions happening in front of them.

The 2023 rodeo fun lasts from October 5 to October 7. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., activities begin nightly at 5:30 p.m., and the rodeo action begins at 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the Bonifay Kiwanis Club’s annual Rodeo support the needs of children and youth in Holmes County. Tickets can be purchased online here.

For a full Bonifay Rodeo Schedule visit the website here.

