Social media threats lead to juvenile arrests in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement in Gulf County wrapped up two investigations this week after two juveniles allegedly made threatening comments on social media to local schools.

On Sep. 21, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a bomb threat reportedly made on TikTok direct to Port St. Joe Elementary School (PSJES). A comment saying “Im gonna bomb psj elementary” was posted to a PSJES teacher’s TikTok account.

Deputies say the suspect was identified as a 13-year-old student from Port St. Joe and was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators were allegedly able to trace the comment back to a phone believed to be in the teen’s possession. He was arrested on a warrant and charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb.

Another investigation began on Sep. 27 when a school administrator told a school resource deputy at Wewahitchka High School (WHS) about a comment posted on Snapchat about killing multiple people.

Officials say that the post was not directed to WHS but was believed to be made by a 15-year-old student.

A search warrant was obtained for the account and revealed the teen had allegedly conversations with another Snapchat user claiming he was going to “kill a kid at the school and no one was going to stop him.”

The teen reportedly admitted to making the post and was charged with sending written or electronic threats to kill.

“Parents, please speak to your children about the seriousness of these cases and the potential consequences these teenagers will face,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison. “If you allow your child to use social media apps - make it your business to know what your child is doing, who they are talking to, and what they are saying online.”

