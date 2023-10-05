Social media threats lead to juvenile arrests in Gulf County

“Parents, please speak to your children about the seriousness of these cases and the potential...
“Parents, please speak to your children about the seriousness of these cases and the potential consequences these teenagers will face,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison. “If you allow your child to use social media apps - make it your business to know what your child is doing, who they are talking to, and what they are saying online.”(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement in Gulf County wrapped up two investigations this week after two juveniles allegedly made threatening comments on social media to local schools.

On Sep. 21, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a bomb threat reportedly made on TikTok direct to Port St. Joe Elementary School (PSJES). A comment saying “Im gonna bomb psj elementary” was posted to a PSJES teacher’s TikTok account.

Deputies say the suspect was identified as a 13-year-old student from Port St. Joe and was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators were allegedly able to trace the comment back to a phone believed to be in the teen’s possession. He was arrested on a warrant and charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb.

Another investigation began on Sep. 27 when a school administrator told a school resource deputy at Wewahitchka High School (WHS) about a comment posted on Snapchat about killing multiple people.

Officials say that the post was not directed to WHS but was believed to be made by a 15-year-old student.

A search warrant was obtained for the account and revealed the teen had allegedly conversations with another Snapchat user claiming he was going to “kill a kid at the school and no one was going to stop him.”

The teen reportedly admitted to making the post and was charged with sending written or electronic threats to kill.

“Parents, please speak to your children about the seriousness of these cases and the potential consequences these teenagers will face,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison. “If you allow your child to use social media apps - make it your business to know what your child is doing, who they are talking to, and what they are saying online.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was reportedly just about to celebrate her 19th birthday.
Fatal fire in Fountain home
fair
Central Panhandle Fair has new additions
He was arrested after failing to report an accident in Sneads.
Man arrested after failing to report accident
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane...
Man who killed 2 women he met a day apart in north Florida bars in 1996 is put to death
schools remain closed
Two Bay District schools remain closed five years after Hurricane Michael

Latest News

Are you concerned about memory loss? Or have a loved one that has Alzheimer's or dementia?
Brain health program
Annual Buddy Walk taking place on Saturday.
Annual Buddy Walk taking place on Saturday
Barnes was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
Boots, class, and a little sass!
The Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo in Bonifay kicks off
Boots, class, and a little sass!
The Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo in Bonifay kicks off