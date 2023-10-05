This is why nursing schools are turning away thousands of applicants amid a major shortage

Many nursing schools are reportedly not being able to accept hundreds of new students.
Many nursing schools are reportedly not being able to accept hundreds of new students.(Canva | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At a time when thousands of nurses are on strike to protest staffing shortages, many nursing schools are not able to accept hundreds of new students.

Not only is there a shortage of nurses in clinical settings, but there is also a problem with having enough nursing professors to teach them.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nurses, more than 78,000 qualified applicants were turned away last year.

Even in schools that have enough nursing faculty members, there are often not enough clinical placements for existing students.

In hospitals, preceptors who train new nurses have strict limits on how many students they can supervise at a time.

Aggravating the existing shortage, many nurses were reportedly burned out during the pandemic and left the profession entirely.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports it is putting more than $26 million into an effort to train more nursing faculty to help address the problem.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was reportedly just about to celebrate her 19th birthday.
Fatal fire in Fountain home
fair
Central Panhandle Fair has new additions
He was arrested after failing to report an accident in Sneads.
Man arrested after failing to report accident
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane...
Man who killed 2 women he met a day apart in north Florida bars in 1996 is put to death
schools remain closed
Two Bay District schools remain closed five years after Hurricane Michael

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
US Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80
Annual Buddy Walk taking place on Saturday.
Annual Buddy Walk taking place on Saturday
FILE - Trump Organization senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney returns to the...
Trump’s penthouse value estimate boosted by millions due to his fame, execs testify in fraud trial