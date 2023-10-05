Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies chased him across two counties for a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a vehicle when the driver fled towards Jackson County.

Deputies from Jackson County were notified and responded to the call to assist.

Upon arrival, officials learned the suspect Andrew Fitzgerald Barnes abandoned the car and fled on foot. The Jackson County K-9 tracking unit was called to the scene and quickly established a trail.

K-9 Linda reportedly tracked Barnes for approximately two miles to a residence on Highway 77.

The tracking unit and other responding deputies were eventually able to surround the home and capture Barnes when he tried to allegedly run again.

Barnes was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

