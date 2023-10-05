Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest

Barnes was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Barnes was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies chased him across two counties for a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a vehicle when the driver fled towards Jackson County.

Deputies from Jackson County were notified and responded to the call to assist.

Upon arrival, officials learned the suspect Andrew Fitzgerald Barnes abandoned the car and fled on foot. The Jackson County K-9 tracking unit was called to the scene and quickly established a trail.

K-9 Linda reportedly tracked Barnes for approximately two miles to a residence on Highway 77.

The tracking unit and other responding deputies were eventually able to surround the home and capture Barnes when he tried to allegedly run again.

Barnes was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was reportedly just about to celebrate her 19th birthday.
Fatal fire in Fountain home
fair
Central Panhandle Fair has new additions
He was arrested after failing to report an accident in Sneads.
Man arrested after failing to report accident
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane...
Man who killed 2 women he met a day apart in north Florida bars in 1996 is put to death
schools remain closed
Two Bay District schools remain closed five years after Hurricane Michael

Latest News

Boots, class, and a little sass!
The Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo in Bonifay kicks off
Boots, class, and a little sass!
The Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo in Bonifay kicks off
Boots, class, and a little sass!
The Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo in Bonifay kicks off
The inaugural 'Fall Remodeled' event is scheduled for Sat. Oct. 7 in Panama City.
Falling Into Fun: ‘Fashion Remodeled’ event happening Saturday
Falling Into Fun: Fashion Remodeled Event in Panama City