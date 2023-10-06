79th annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo kicks off in Bonifay

By Austin Maida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bonifay -- a bedrock of Holmes County and the host of the 79th annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo.

“This event has a huge legacy in our community, and this year is really special,” said Lesley Hatfield, Treasurer for the Holmes County Tourist Development Council.

The rodeo kicked off Thursday night with tons of events and tons of fun.

Everything from games, activities, animals of all kinds, and even stick horse races for children of all ages.

There was also a news star of the show -- and folks were bullish about his presence.

“Buddy the Bull, which is a 1500-pound tame bull that kids can pet and they can also ride,” said Shirley Owens, President of the Bonifay Kiwanis Club.

While the rodeo is a ton of fun, it represents much more than just a good time.

“This is the largest event in the county by far, economically. The impact that it has, not only does it lift all of the businesses that are making money off of this weekend, but all the profits that are generated off this event are funding scholarships for the youth in Holmes County and that means a lot to us,” said Hatfield.

The visitors are an economic boom for the county.

“It brings more people to visit this county in three days than reside in this county. The economic impact is substantial,” Hatfield said.

It’s not just that the fair brings a lot of revenue this weekend, it’s that it introduces visitors to a community that they look forward to visiting again.

“People who visit here get a glimpse of what we have to offer here in Holmes County. The hospitality, the food, the natural resources. They come back and they see us, again, all throughout the year,” said Hatfield.

The rodeo continues on Friday and Saturday night in Bonifay. It’s located at Memorial Field on Veteran’s Boulevard.

