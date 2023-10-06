Bay County Council on Aging has new program for those concerned with memory loss

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you concerned about memory loss? Or have a loved one that has Alzheimer’s or dementia?

The Bay County Council On Aging has a new program to help people with those concerns.

BRAINhealth is a new program offered at the council on aging. It’s geared toward those they call the worried well. People who are concerned about their own memory loss or their loved ones. Keeping your mind healthy and active that is the goal of a new program

“Movement things that help trigger thoughts to reduce cognitive impairment is a good thing,” said Andrea Marsh, Chief Operating Officer at Bay County Council On Aging. “As people age because that helps keep them healthy you want to slow that progression as much as possible.”

“People who have concerns about their memory or maybe there not as sharp as they thought they used to be or want to be,” said Lynn McCrory, BRAINhealth Coordinator.

If they have a family member that has Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s or any disease that affects cognitive and motor skills.

“All those coming to the program are looking to delay that or eliminate any cognitive impairment or decline,” said Marsh.

A six-week program where people participate in activities that help with cognitive function and memory.

“We also practice yoga Thai Chi, cardio vascular exercises, Pilates, we also have music and gardening,” said McCrory.

All things that help with physical and mental health, it is geared towards those who are 60 and older. They have a new tool in the program that helps with cognitive health.

“It’s game but these games are individualized for instance the first week of our program we do a baseline, and everyone plays three games get a baseline and at end of program we replay those games, and we get outcome,” said McCrory.

The Smart Fit program is just one of the ways to help with cognitive and motor skills. Those with the council on aging say they have seen improvements for everyone who participated in the game type activity.

“It is a program with a holistic approach to aging well,” said Marsh.

These programs are geared toward those who are 60 and older. However, we are told if you’re close to that age and are concerned, you are encouraged to join. The next program will start on November the 7th.

