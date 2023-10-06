Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Holmes and Alabama running Ray Hudson has passed away
Former Holmes and Tide football player has died in Bonifay at age 42
Barnes was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year
fair
Central Panhandle Fair has new additions
She was reportedly just about to celebrate her 19th birthday.
Fatal fire in Fountain home

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Trump’s New York civil fraud trial rolls on after an appeals judge declines to halt it
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds
The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked...
Bear spotted on boat in marina
An Atlas 5 rocket with Amazon's Project Kuiper Protoflight spacecraft lifts off from Space...
Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX