Benefit dance for Grand Square Hall Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Saturday, the Swinging Squares Square Dancers are hosting a benefit dance for the Grand Square Hall Panama City.

Admission for the event is free but the GSHPC President tells NewsChannel 7 they are taking donations for the hall’s air conditioning fund.

GSHPC is located at 1105 Bob Little Road. According to the President, Kathie Kern the dance hall is home to Emerald Coast’s best and biggest wooden dance floor.

GSHPC was built in 1986 and Kern said it is a Not-for-Profit organization.

The event on Saturday will feature modern square dancing for singles, couples, and families (all ages and dance levels.)

Things will kick off at 1 p.m. and wrap up around 4:30 p.m.

