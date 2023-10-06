Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Down Syndrome is a genetic condition that affects one in 700 babies born in the U.S.

It’s caused by having an extra chromosome.

October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

“They just love, they’re sunshine. They’re what’s right with this world,” said Marie Mishoe, President of the Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast.

When a parent gets the word their child has Down Syndrome it can be frightening.

“You have to go through the denial and acceptance and everything else,” said Carla Macks whose son has Down Syndrome. “As a parent with a child, it took me a long time to reach out.”

Many may feel overwhelmed but one local organization wants parents to know they are not alone in this walk.

“God made them special to show us how we should treat each other,” said Mishoe.

“We are a resource for parents to come for help with maybe medical, therapy, speech helping their child get a job. I promise you, if you will contact us, there’s somebody there who has been there done that and they’re an ear, they’re a shoulder, they’re a hand up.”

There are also resources like the Arc of the Bay where anyone with special needs can get special training.

“It provides adult day training services and vocational services. They help individuals with disabilities find jobs,” said Macks.

“I get so emotional ‘cause they’re just, there’s just so many things they need,” said Mishoe. “Mostly they need to be accepted and not overlooked or avoided.”

The group is gearing up for the Down Syndrome Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Buddy Walk.

“We walk to educate people,” said Olivia who is this year’s Ambassador and will lead off the walk.

We’re told this journey isn’t always easy.

“When we’re thrown a loop... we’ve gotta change our plans and figure out where our journey’s gonna take us... And it’s not gonna be perfect,” said Macks.

But it’s worth every step.

“It’s been a blessing, each year to be around this sunshine, these students,” said board member Tony Super.

“So with the ups and downs and ins and outs and the not knowing we are here to help others,” said Macks.

“Come interact with them. I promise you will leave way more blessed than you will believe,” said Mishoe.

The Buddy Walk is on Saturday, October 7th at Tommy Oliver Stadium. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. the walk starts at 10.

For more information on the Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast, you can find that at www.dsaec.org. Go online and submit information and they will get back to you. You can also find them on Facebook.

