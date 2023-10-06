Florida governor donates millions to community development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Small communities around the state can expect some much-needed assistance soon.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded over $8.7 million to nine small and rural Florida communities through the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program. This program is specifically for housing and development activities.

The following communities are expected to receive part of this award, according to the Governor’s Office:

City of Blountstown ($440,764) – to conduct approximately 4,473 linear feet of street repaving and 2,250 linear feet of drainage improvements within City limits.

City of Bristol ($649,881) – to conduct approximately 12,670 linear feet of water line replacement activities.

Town of Mayo ($650,000) – to rehabilitate or replace up to nine homes inhabited by low to moderate-income persons.

City of High Springs ($700,000) – to conduct stormwater and drainage improvements to include the new construction of drainage swales, the installation of culvert pipes, and a new pump station with six-inch stormwater force main piping.

City of Gretna ($700,000) – to conduct improvements to the City’s wastewater treatment facility including the installation of new dewatering equipment. The city will also repave approximately 1,665 linear feet of streets.

Town of Monticello ($700,000) – to replace aging components of the City’s Shady Lane Sanitary Sewer Lift Station.

City of Williston ($700,000) – to conduct improvements to the City’s sanitary sewer lift station #4.

Town of Hillard ($700,000) – to replace approximately 4,000 linear feet of water lines with new six-inch PVC pipe. The project will also include the installation of new fire hydrants.

Washington County ($3,482,300) – to construct roadway access, water improvements, fire protection, public parking improvements, and improvements to a railroad spur. The infrastructure project is expected to produce 100 new full-time jobs.

