FREEDOM FRIDAY: Laura Tyson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel Seven highlights an overcomer of addition in the Freedom Friday segment.

A mother says her addiction not only hurt her, but it could also have taken her son’s life.

“My son was a year old, and I was at work, and I got a phone call that he was blue,” said Laura Tyson.

She says her son had gotten into something at their home and overdosed.

“In the hospital room that day, God revealed himself to me,” Laura explained.

It was a bad day that became the beginning of something good.

“I cried out to God, and the moment I did, my son sat up and started breathing,” she said.

Moments later, Laura was arrested and taken to jail, but not before seeing what she calls a miracle.

Drugs were a way she says she saw her parents cope with life’s problems and something she struggled with too.

“I did a lot through the program of AA and I had a relationship with God, but it was more of a spiritual relationship with God. It wasn’t a Biblical relationship with God. I wasn’t willing to give up anything other than drugs, really,” she explained.

Nearly losing her son and time in prison showed her that she needed to find a new way.

“Miss Rachel Duvall helped me a lot inside County, the county jail. She came in every Wednesday and kind of mentored me,” Laura said.

She received help from the Founder of Humble House in Panama City, and later from Lauren Lindsey at Bethel Village in Panama City.

“I can remember being in jail and seeing people come in and you know, they were once in jail too and now they come back in, and they share their story, and they help, and I was like, ‘yeah, that’ll never be me,’ you know, I just never thought I was good enough for that but God just continues to open doors for me,” said Lauren Lindsey, Women & Children’s Shelter Manager at Bethel Village.

“I think a sense of grace that she extends to the to the ladies that she’s helping. She’s never judges. She accepts folks where they are, loves them where they are, and I think that’s kind of empowering for some of these ladies. They need to hear that, but then just as important, she enforces the campus rules to make sure that they’re actually making the necessary steps to escape, to be rescued from the circumstances that they were in.” Ross Clemons, Executive Director of Panama City Rescue Mission said, describing Lauren.

Now Laura hopes to pay it forward by educating others, using her story.

“I never thought in a million years what happened to my son would have happened, and I think it’s important for people to know that you’re not exempt, like these tragedies can happen to you too, like when you have drugs around your children or in the house with your children, accidents can happen,” Laura said.

“There should be more people coming in here to do Bible studies. you know. I think that should be the basis of everything, you know a relationship with God is a number one priority. that’s what set me free,” Laura added.

She says we can all help in the fight against addiction.

“I mean, just get involved in your community, you know, there’s so many moms out there that are struggling, a lot of single mothers. you know. I think the most important thing is just be a shoulder to cry on. You know, moms just need someone to talk to sometimes,” Laura said.

